Haul of handguns destined for the black market have been seized at one of the region's ferry ports.

Border forces officers have intercepted a haul of handguns at one of the region's ports and believe they were destined for the black market.

National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators were called in as an HGV was being driven off a ferry from the Hook of Holland to the north Lincolnshire port of Killingholme on Saturday morning.

The National Crime Agency issued this image of the weapons.

A search of the lorry uncovered ten Heckler and Koch P2000 handguns, a type used by law enforcement agencies around the world. The weapons had been wrapped in individual packages.

Around 250 rounds of compatible ammunition were also recovered which had been wrapped in bags of 25.

NCA branch commander David Norris said: “Our investigation into this seizure is ongoing, but there is no doubt in my mind that these weapons would have found their way onto the black market and into the hands of criminals.

“The level of gun crime in the UK is one of the lowest in the world, but the potential for harm caused by these weapons make eliminating the criminal use of firearms a priority threat for the NCA and UK law enforcement.

“The NCA works internationally to disrupt the flow of firearms trafficked to the UK and Border Force is a vital partner in this work. This seizure was a great example of that in action.”

After questioning a man was charged with possessing firearms and appeared before Leeds Magistrates today. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance at Leeds Crown Court later this month.