Harry Gration set to return for second year to annual Yorkshire dining Oliver Awards

News anchor Harry Gration is set to make a welcome return to host this year’s Yorkshire Evening Post Oliver Awards.

The Look North host will lend his considerable presenting skills to our annual dining awards night, which celebrates the best restaurants, bars and brewers in Leeds and the Yorkshire region in general.

Our headline sponsor this year is Bestway Wholesale, with other categories sponsored by Slingsby Gin, Foodit, Search Recruitment, Bidfood, Forge Recycling, LWC Drinks, Yorkshire Energy, Elite Shopfitters and Ernest Wilson.

There are 16 categories, including two new ones for Best Brewery and People’s Choice, plus one extra for Outstanding Achievement.

The awards will take place on March 11 at Elland Road Pavillion.

There’s still time to vote - and WIN £100 - in our new People’s Choice awards: HERE.