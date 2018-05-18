‘Harry and Meghan’s wedding cake’ made by Yorkshire baker unveiled at The Blackpool Tower

Have your say

A stunning replica of the cake requested by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their wedding has been unveiled at The Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The elegant four-tier lemon and elderflower cake was delivered on Friday ahead of the Royal wedding on Saturday (19 May).

Andrea O'Brien with the cake creation

Baker Andrea O’Brien, from Goole, spent three-days making the exquisite imitation, which is decorated in buttercream, edged in gold and dotted with white and gold flowers.

The official Royal wedding cake will be unveiled after the traditional ceremony at St George’s Chapel, where Harry was christened, in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan have invited 600 guests to the wedding and 200 guests to attend an after party at Frogmore House.

Former actress Meghan asked London-based Claire Ptak, who uses only organic ingredients and is believed to be Jamie Oliver’s favourite cake maker, to create her wedding cake.

Miss Ptak, who owns Violet bakery in Hackney, has only revealed the flavour so The Blackpool Tower asked Andrea to create a lemon and elderflower cake fit for a king.

Andrea said: “I’ve been baking for 35 years and I’ve never done anything like this before. I love Prince Harry and Meghan and I will be watching the wedding.

“I watched Charles and Diana’s wedding and the whole country came to a standstill to watch it. It was like a magical fairy-tale.

“I think Harry’s and Meghan’s will be totally different and very modern. It’ll be lovely.”

As a treat, pieces of the cake were taken with afternoon teas, which are served in the Ballroom, to Chasley Care Home in Blackpool.

Kenny Mew, General Manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “We’re very excited for the Royal wedding as we love a bit of cake at The Blackpool Tower.

“But Andrea has surpassed our expectations with her cake and it’s spectacular. Our guests Chasley Care Home and those enjoying afternoon tea in the Ballroom were full of compliments too.

“Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan on their big day and we can’t wait to watch their special day.”

* To make Andrea’s lemon and elderflower cake at home, follow this recipe:

Oil, for greasing

6 medium eggs

100g natural yoghurt

50ml milk

450g butter, softened

450g golden caster sugar

450g self-raising sugar

Finely grated zest of two lemons, plus juice from one

Three tablespoons elderflower cordial

Bake for about 40 minutes on gas mark 4/160 degrees

For the icing

250g butter, softened.