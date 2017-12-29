Harrogate's first trampoline centre green-lit

A major planning hurdle has been cleared to establish the district's first trampoline centre.

Go Jump In Ltd's proposal for a new venue at Hornbeam Park has bounced back after securing conditional approval at Planning Committee earlier this month.

Objections had previously been raised by Harrogate Borough Council's Economic Development Office, saying it potentially could 'dilute the business focus of the site' and risked losing employment land.

However the company were able to evidence that 60 new jobs, 20 full time and 40 part-time, will be generated including several higher paid managerial positions.

Planning documents say: "The introduction of a Trampoline Centre in Harrogate will provide a useful new recreational facility for the enjoyment of residents and visitors. The operator intends to run children's holiday clubs which will provide benefit to working families."

It added: "Whilst preferring to see business units developed, the current Local Plan and Core Strategy employment protection policies do not apply as the consented business use is not yet in operation. It is recognised that the level of jobs and introduction of this type of recreation facility to Harrogate will bring economic and social benefits and therefore, on balance, officers are supportive of the application."

Policy officers were concerned that the emerging Local Plan allocates the site and Hornbeam Park as a Key Employment Site, while the number and type of jobs generated by the centre wouldn't meet the objectives set in the plan.

Alongside evidencing the jobs it would generate the company have stated they will be able to offer classes for children, with specialist sessions for those with autism and their carers.

Planners flagged that a recreational facility like this, which could be used by the wider community, are to be encouraged to develop under other Local Plan policies and National Planning Policy Framework policy objectives.

Since the application was submitted more than 40 written letters of support have been sent to district planners.

Natasha Bromhall said: "This sounds like an excellent opportunity for Harrogate. Despite being other leisure facilities nearby, none offer the use of trampolines in this way. Additionally, it will support the local community and introduce new employment opportunities. Personally, it would be my first choice of exercise and I am very excited about the prospect of having a trampolining centre nearby. I would use the facility on a regular basis and I know many others who feel the same."

Among the conditions set is limiting use on the site to an indoor trampoline centre, there could be no change of use within a similar class of development.