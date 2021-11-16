Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, at about 10.30am today (Tuesday).

The road was closed while emergency services rescued a woman in her eighties from the overturned vehicle.

She was not seriously injured and was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

The crash was cleared and the road reopened shortly after 12.30pm.