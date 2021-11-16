Harrogate Road crash: Elderly woman rescued from overturned vehicle after crash in Chapel Allerton, Leeds

An elderly woman has been rescued from an overturned vehicle following a crash in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 3:47 pm

Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, at about 10.30am today (Tuesday).

The road was closed while emergency services rescued a woman in her eighties from the overturned vehicle.

She was not seriously injured and was taken to hospital to be checked over.

Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

The crash was cleared and the road reopened shortly after 12.30pm.

