Harrogate Road crash: Elderly woman rescued from overturned vehicle after crash in Chapel Allerton, Leeds
An elderly woman has been rescued from an overturned vehicle following a crash in Leeds.
Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, at about 10.30am today (Tuesday).
The road was closed while emergency services rescued a woman in her eighties from the overturned vehicle.
She was not seriously injured and was taken to hospital to be checked over.
The crash was cleared and the road reopened shortly after 12.30pm.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.