Police are continuing an urgent search to find two missing girls who were last seen in Leeds.

Leah and Grace, whose surnames have not been disclosed by police, have gone missing from Harrogate. They were last seen in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre at 5pm on Thursday (August 10) with a third girl, who has now been found safe and well in Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a new appeal this afternoon to find Leah, 13, and Grace, 16, who remain missing. West Yorkshire Police are searching the Harehils area, and the girls also have links to Pontefract, York, Selby and Boroughbridge.

Leah is 13 years old, she was last seen wearing dark grey joggers a pink top and black trainers with a pink Nike tick. Grace is 16 years old, she was last seen wearing black running shorts, a black Levi top and cream grey fabric trainers. Grace also had a black shoulder bag.

Officers say they are “very concerned” for the welfare of the teenage girls. They are asking anyone who sees them or knows where they are to get in touch.