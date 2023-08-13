Police have shared new pictures of two missing girls who were last seen in Trinity Leeds.

Leah and Grace, whose surnames have not been disclosed by police, have gone missing from Harrogate. They were last seen in the Leeds shopping centre at 5pm on Thursday (August 10) with a third girl, who was found in Leeds on Friday.

North Yorkshire Police are continuing an urgent search to find them, and officers are “very concerned” for their safety. The girls could be in Harehills, and West Yorkshire Police are helping with searches of the area. Leah and Grace also have links to Pontefract, York, Selby and Boroughbridge.

Police have now released a new picture of 13-year-old Leah, who was last seen wearing dark grey joggers, a pink top and black trainers with a pink Nike tick. They have also shared a new image of Grace, 16, who was last seen wearing black running shorts, a black Levi top and cream grey fabric trainers. Grace also had a black shoulder bag.

Police have shared these new pictures of 13-year-old Leah, left, and 16-year-old Grace, right (Photos issued by North Yorkshire Police)

The new picture of Grace includes clothing - a blue two-piece outfit - that police believe she may now be wearing.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: “Police enquiries are ongoing in Harrogate and Leeds in the effort to locate two missing teenage girls. Leah and Grace were last seen in the Trinity Centre in Leeds at 5pm on Thursday (10 August 2023). They also have links to Pontefract, York, Selby and Boroughbridge.

"West Yorkshire Police is currently assisting with enquiries in the Harehills area of Leeds.

“Leah is 13 years old, she was last seen wearing dark grey joggers a pink top and black trainers with a pink Nike tick. Grace is 16 years old, she was last seen wearing black running shorts, a black Levi top and cream grey fabric trainers. Grace also had a black shoulder bag.

“The new photograph of Grace includes clothing - a blue two-piece outfit - that she may now be wearing. Another 13-year-old girl who was also with them was found safe and well in Leeds on Friday evening.

"Police remain very concerned for the welfare of the teenage girls and are urging anyone who sees them or knows where they are to get in touch without delay.”