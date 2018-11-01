Harewood House to open at Christmas for 1920s-themed events

Harewood House is opening for the festive season for the second year running after the success of its Victorian Christmas last year.

The historic estate has revealed details of this year's Christmas - which will be 1920s-themed.

Last year was the first time the house had been open in December since 2012 - it usually closes for the season in autumn and does not re-open until spring.

In 2017 the set designer from ITV period drama Victoria - which was partly filmed at Harewood - was hired to decorate the house in authentic 19th-century style, and this year creative director Simon Costin will take charge of the decor. Costin often designs sets for fashion shows and he has worked with the likes of Alexander McQueen, Swarovski, Zara and H&M.

This is what Harewood's Victorian Christmas looked like in 2017

When is Harewood open for Christmas?

From November 24 to January 6, from 10am-6pm daily. There will be early closures on Christmas Even and New Year's Eve, and total closures on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

How much is admission?

Tickets for the Christmas at Harewood experience are £16.50 for adults and £8.50 for children - or £45 for a family. A visit to see Santa must be booked and paid for separately.

The grounds are open but some parts of the Bird Garden may close early due to lack of light.

Pre-booking is advised. Members can attend the Christmas openings free of charge.

Which parts of the house will be open?

The western side including the gallery, state dining room and main library. Below stairs, the old kitchen and pastry room will be decorated. The grounds and adventure playground are open but will close at dusk.

What activities and workshops are running?

- At Home with Father & Mrs Christmas

- A Twilight Treat with Father & Mrs Christmas

- Christmas reindeer weaving

- Christmas wreath making with Leafy Couture

- Festive twilight tour

- Robin weaving workshop

- Festive wire birds

- Stately winter botanicals

- Christmas afternoon teas