Happy ending for swan that was shot with air rifle on Leeds Liverpool Canal near Christmas

A swan that was rescued from the Leeds Liverpool Canal after being shot with an air rifle just after Christmas has been released back into the wild.

The stricken swan, which was picked up by the Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital on the water in Shipley, has undergone five weeks of treatment before being released back into its natural habitat.

The Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital wrote in a Facebook post: "You may remember this bird our volunteers rescued on the Leeds & Liverpool Canal at Shipley, West Yorkshire, after she was found to have been shot with an air rifle a few days after Christmas.

"Five weeks of treatment in our care here at the Sanctuary have followed, resulting in the returning of this swan back to the wild yesterday afternoon.

"Our deepest thanks and gratitude to all involved who made this possible, particularly to Wildlife Crime Officer PCSO Leahy from West Yorkshire Police, who joined us for the release of the bird."

Anyone with information concerning the shooting of this swan is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police - Wildlife & Rural Crime quoting crime number 13190012778.

