Happy days for Leeds to London train commuters!

We all know the commute from Leeds to London can be a stressful one, but Virgin Trains are hoping to take some of the financial burden away.

They have launched new £29 fares between Leeds and the capital with immediate effect, meaning customers can bag a bargain when buying up to a week in advance.

With the new capped fare, Leeds and London customers will never pay more than £29 each way up to one week before travel for a Standard Advance journey between Leeds and London when travelling Monday to Saturday, during 10am to 3pm. The capped fare can be used on direct services from London or Leeds, and is also available to customers travelling to and from Wakefield.

The capped fare can also be used in conjunction with Railcard discounts, allowing the already price savvy travellers even bigger savings.

All tickets must be bought one week before travelling and are subject to availability.

Suzanne Donnelly, Commercial Director for Virgin Trains’ east coast services, said: “We’ve launched this fantastic capped ticket deal to make sure our customers know exactly what they’re paying and can save money. With our new offer, customers will never pay more than the capped rate for a Standard Advance ticket when purchased a week before giving them an even better reason to get those well-earned getaways in the diary.

“On top of the saving, customers can also enjoy all the comforts of travelling with Virgin Trains, such as great food, free Wi-Fi, power sockets, and our onboard entertainment service, Beam, where you can catch up on your favourite movies and box sets.”

To find out more about buying before with Virgin Trains, visit www.virgintrainseastcoast.com/29