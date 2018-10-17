Happy 99th Birthday Leeds United! Whites planning major celebrations for centenary next year

Leeds United celebrate their 99th birthday today – with plans already in place to mark their centenary next year.

Founded in 1919 after the demise of Leeds City FC, next October will mark 100 years since the formation of United and the start of their rich history at Elland Road.

The club has been a focal point in the city and a major player in English football during the post-war era, pushed to prominence by their success under the management of Don Revie in the 1960s and 70s.

Revie won eight honours as manager including two first division titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup on two occasions. He and Billy Bremner, the iconic midfielder who captain his squad, have been honoured with statues outside Elland Road and both were inducted into the National Football Museum’s Hall of Fame in 2004.

Leeds later added to their top-level trophies in 1992 by winning Division One for a third time during Howard Wilkinson’s reign as boss.

The club are in the process of organising a series of events to mark their centenary and have enlisted a dedicated team to organise the anniversary.

Record queues at Leeds United's Elland Road in January 1964 when tickets for the FA Cup tie with Everton went on sale.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “Whilst we will enjoy our birthday today, our focus is very much on ensuring that we have a calendar of events and experiences that will allow our supporters to enjoy celebrating the club’s rich heritage. We look forward to announcing our plans in the near future.

“We have a project team in place to focus on creating a truly memorable year and we have met with the Supporters Advisory Board to share and discuss ideas.

“We also want to reach out to the wider fan base to help us curate a breadth of memories and experiences.”

Leeds have experienced significant highs and lows in the past century, reaching the European Cup final in 1975 but dropping into League One for the first time in their history in 2007.

The club are fighting to end a 14-year exile from the Premier League but lie third in the Championship after 12 games, having banked on the coaching talent of Marcelo Bielsa to steer them out of the EFL.