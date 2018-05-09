Halifax MP Holly Lynch announces pregnancy

Halifax MP Holly Lynch and her husband Chris Walker have announced they are expecting their first child this autumn.

Labour’s Ms Lynch said she plans to take a short maternity break from Westminster, but that her constituency office and team will remain in place to continue assisting the people of Halifax with any casework issues during that period.

Ms Lynch, who is 31, said: “My husband Chris and I are excited to be welcoming another member to our family, and I look forward to the challenge of being both a Mum and an MP.”

She was first elected as the MP for Halifax at the 2015 General Election, winning a majority of won with a majority of 428 despite being picked late as a candidate. She later also oversaw Jo Cox MP’s Batley and Spen office after the politician died.

Ms Lynch married Mr Walker in December 2014.