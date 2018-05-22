Halifax assault: Child injured by stones hurled from disused mill

Police officers are investigating an assault after stones were hurled from a disused and hit a child on the head.

The assault occurrend on Old Lane, Ovenden, near to a disused mill at 3.45pm on Saturday May 12.

Stones were throw from the mill which hit a child on the head, causing slight injury.

A spokesperson for the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "If you witnessed this assault or have any information that could assist, please call 101, use the 101 Live Chat on our website or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote crime reference 13180227897."