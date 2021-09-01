Fire crews were called to reports that a person was in the two storey building on Markham Avenue but after a thorough search by fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus it was confirmed that no-one was involved.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue sent two appliances from Killingbeck and one from Moortown to tackle the blaze which covered a 20 x 20 metre space on the ground floor, which was half of the floor space.

They used 3 hose reels and four fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus were sent into the building after getting the report at just before 10.50pm on Tuesday.