Gunshots have been fired at a house in Leeds

A police cordon is in place in Holbeck after a gun was fired at a house.

The incident took place on Balm Place just before 10.30pm last night.

Noboby was hurt and the occupants of the house are now under police protection.

The targeted attack is not being linked to the murder of Christopher Lewis in Chapeltown earlier this month.

West Yorkshire Police said:

"At 10.24am last night, police received a report of damage having been caused to the glass in the front door of a house in Balm Place, Holbeck.

"Officers attended and confirmed the damage was consistent with a shotgun discharge.

"The occupants of were removed to a safe location and the scene underwent forensic examination. The scene remains in place pending a specialist search."

Detective Superintendent Chris Gibson, head of crime for the Leeds district, said:

“We believe this has been a targeted attack on the address and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“Although our enquiries are at an early stage, we are not linking this offence to any recent firearms incidents, including the murder of Christopher Lewis in Chapeltown.

“We treat any criminal use of firearms in our communities very seriously and will be doing everything we can to trace and arrest those responsible for this offence.

“We are also liaising with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure residents following this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180421123 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.