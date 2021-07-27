ON THE BENCH: Leeds United first teamer Adam Forshaw. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images.

Under-23s boss Mark Jackson takes charge of the Whites for their first pre-season friendly of the summer that sees Leeds fielding an under-23s side.

Leeds are taking in the first of four friendlies in five days and United are in action tomorrow night at Blackburn Rovers.

But summer 23s signing Amari Miller makes a first outing for his new club against Guiseley whilst Forshaw is on the bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United v Guiseley: Caprile, Drameh, McCarron, Jenkins, Cresswell, Kenneh, Summerville, McKinstry, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Miller. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, Forshaw, Allen, Moore, Dean.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.