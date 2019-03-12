Grieving mum tells speeding driver who killed her son that she forgives him

A grieving mother who flew from New York for a sentence hearing in Bradford has told the speeding driver who killed her son that she forgives him.

In a victim impact statement read out during the hearing at Bradford Crown Court today Deya Sevilla described how her family had still not fully come to terms with the fact that they would never see her son Marco again.

Marco Sevilla

Mr Sevilla, 38, suffered fatal injuries back in November 2017 when he was hit by a speeding Vauxhall Vectra as he tried to cross Queens Road in Bradford.

Mr Servilla was taken to Leeds General Infirmary in a critical condition following the late-night collision, but died four days later.

Cleckheaton barber Zafraan Hussain, 37, of Lingwood Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to causing Mr Sevilla’s death by careless driving and today the court heard him described as “a broken man” because of the impact of the incident on him.

The prosecution submitted that Hussain, who had held a licence for 18 years without receiving a single penalty point, was travelling at over 40mph on the 30mph stretch of road when he hit Mr Sevilla.

“Had the defendant been obeying the speed limit Mr Sevilla would have been able to cross the road with time to spare,” said prosecutor Jonathan Sharp.

In the statement read by Mr Sharp the deceased’s mother said:”We have always been a very close knit family and although we live in different countries we have been in regular contact.

“We have been available to each other through joy and sorrow. Marco was also very close to his extended family in Colombia and was very much loved by everyone. They all miss him so much.”

Judge David Hatton QC sentenced Hussain to six months in jail, suspended for two years, and after the hearing Mrs Sevilla was seen speaking with members of the defendant’s famiIy outside the court room.

It was later confirmed that he had asked her for forgiveness over the tragic incident and she had given it.

Passing sentence Judge Hatton said the life of a much-loved and much-needed young man had been taken away and Hussain now found himself in a court of law for the first time.

“Like all such cases the sentence, whatever it be, cannot in any way compensate for the loss of the deceased man,” said Judge Hatton.

The judge said the impact of those “few seconds of inattention” on Hussain had been devastating and had resulted in substantial and genuine remorse.

“This event, I have not the slightest doubt, from what I have seen and read will remain with you for a long time to come,” he told Hussain.

The married father-of-two, who works at a barbers in Cleckheaton, was also banned from driving for a year and he must also do 240 hours unpaid work for the community.