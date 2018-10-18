‘Grenade’ call to Leeds suburb

A bomb disposal squad was called out to a shopping street in Leeds after a suspected hand grenade was found during a property clear-out.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called to Town Street, Horsforth, soon after 1pm yesterday.

A cordon was put in place between various businesses, and vehicles were being diverted during the afternoon.

However the item was later found to be safe, officers confirmed.

Police were called shortly after 1.05pm to a property in Town Street by someone who “reported a possible hand grenade found while clearing out a relative’s property,” a spokesman for the force said.

He added that an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) crew, possibly from Catterick, had been asked to attend the scene to examine the item.

Messages were reportedly sent to parents whose children attend St Margaret’s Primary School to advise them that pupils had not been able to play outside on the field and to make them aware of the traffic disruption around the area.

Meanwhile, the 50 and 50A among others bus services were temporarily diverted.

The road re-opened between 3.30pm and 4pm.

“The item has been deemed to be safe and has been removed by the EOD,” the force later added.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that there may have been more than one possible grenade.

A police spokeswoman also said that she could not confirm whether the device was found in a home or a business following a report that it was discovered in the latter kind of property.