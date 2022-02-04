Greengates incident: Man charged after police operation near Calverley in Leeds

Police have charged a man after a police operation in Greengates.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:09 am

James Callaghan, of New Line, has been charged with four offences. They are arson reckless as to whether life was endangered, public nuisance, criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker.

The 30-year-old has been remanded into custody and was due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today.

Police closed off a section of New Line during the incident in Greengates.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford CID said: ‘After a police operation at New Line, Greengates on Wednesday, we have charged a man with several offences.

‘I would like to thank the public for their patience on Wednesday whilst we brought the matter to a safe conclusion."

