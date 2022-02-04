Greengates incident: Man charged after police operation near Calverley in Leeds
Police have charged a man after a police operation in Greengates.
James Callaghan, of New Line, has been charged with four offences. They are arson reckless as to whether life was endangered, public nuisance, criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker.
Read More
The 30-year-old has been remanded into custody and was due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford CID said: ‘After a police operation at New Line, Greengates on Wednesday, we have charged a man with several offences.
‘I would like to thank the public for their patience on Wednesday whilst we brought the matter to a safe conclusion."
*****************************
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe