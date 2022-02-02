Greengates incident: Live updates as man arrested after police surround flats near Calverley in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police say the incident has now ended with a man being arrested and taken into custody.

The force said in a statement: “Shortly after 5am this morning, police received a report of a domestic-related incident at an address in the Chapeltown area of Leeds.

“A suspect was identified and subsequently traced to an address in New Line, Greengates, Bradford.

“When officers attended the man barricaded himself in the address and made threats before causing damage to the property.

“An operation was put in place to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.