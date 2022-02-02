Greengates incident: Live updates as man arrested after police surround flats near Calverley in Leeds
Police have made an arrest after a man refused to leave a property in Greengates and forced the closure of a busy road for most of the day.
Greengates incident: Man arrested and taken into custody
Last updated: Wednesday, 02 February, 2022, 17:17
Traffic issues easing as cordon is lifted
Bus services have started running as normal now the cordon in New Line has been lifted.
Residents allowed back home
Residents have been able to return to their homes more than eight hours after police instructed them to leave.
Arrest made as incident comes to an end
West Yorkshire Police say the incident has now ended with a man being arrested and taken into custody.
The force said in a statement: “Shortly after 5am this morning, police received a report of a domestic-related incident at an address in the Chapeltown area of Leeds.
“A suspect was identified and subsequently traced to an address in New Line, Greengates, Bradford.
“When officers attended the man barricaded himself in the address and made threats before causing damage to the property.
“An operation was put in place to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
“Shortly after 3pm the man was safely removed from the property after a fire was started. He has been arrested and taken into custody.”
Disruption to bus services
A number of bus operators are reporting disruption to services due to the ongoing incident.
Keighley Bus Company says buses are unable to reach stops between Greengates and Rodley at the moment, with the Aireline 60 service affected.
West Yorkshire Metro has reported that the Greengates AG6 service for Abbey Grange Academy pupils will terminate at Calverley Park this afternoon.
Hunter Coaches Limited says its SM21 service will operate via the A65, ring road, Rodley Lane onto Woodhall Road.
Bradford Council has urged residents to avoid the area until the incident comes to an end.
Armed police at scene
Our reporter Emma Ryan has been told that armed police are involved in the response to this incident.
West Yorkshire Fire Service is also involved, with a fire engine reportedly among the first emergency service vehicles to have arrived this morning.
‘I just heard a lot of banging’
A neighbour has told our reporter that the man at the centre of the incident is refusing to leave his flat which is situated just off New Line. The man has lived there for around 18 months.
The neighbour said he heard banging sounds and then a police car turned up a short time later. He said nearby flats were evacuated and he’s been unable to return to his property since around 7.30am.
The neighbour said: “I just heard a lot of banging. The next minute a cop car just pulled up. It was a bit of a surprise. Everyone’s been evacuated.”
Reporter on the scene
Our reporter Emma Ryan is at the scene. She says the incident started around 7am when residents were evacuated from neighbouring flats.
There’s a cordon in place on New Line. It stretches from the junction with Ravenscliffe Road to Redcar Road, with some side streets also closed off.
Two ambulances and a police support unit can be seen from outside the cordon near to Ravenscliffe Road. Police are instructing vehicles to turn around and travel via Thornbury or Guiseley instead. Nobody on foot is being allowed to pass through the cordon.