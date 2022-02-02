Greengates incident: Arrest made after man barricaded himself inside home and fire started

Shortly after 5am this morning, police received a report of a domestic-related incident at an address in the Chapeltown area of Leeds.

A suspect was identified and subsequently traced to an address in New Line, Greengates, Bradford.

When officers attended the incident, the man barricaded himself in the address and made threats before causing damage to the property.

An operation was put in place to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, police said.

Residents living nearby reported that emergency services turned up at around 7am today and asked them to leave their homes.

Shortly after 3pm, the man was safely removed from the property after a fire was started, police confirmed.

He has been arrested and taken into custody.

The road remains closed between the junction with Ravenscliffe Road to Redcar Road, with some side streets also closed off.

A number of bus operators are reporting disruption to services due to the ongoing incident.