Greene King is offering someone £2,000 to travel the UK and taste beer

Beer drinkers have a great opportunity to turn their passion into some cash, as national pub company Greene King is currently on the hunt for its first ever event tester.

The successful applicant will be paid £2,000 to travel around the country and taste a variety of different beers.

A beer road trip

The pub retailer and brewer has more than 1,700 pubs across the country and is calling for a candidate to help shape its event plans, in return for £2,000.

Advertised as a 'Summer Sab-BAR-tical', the role has been created to celebrate the launch of Greene King's Great British Summer Social, and is targeted at people who love events.

The Summer Social will see more than 1,500 events take place at Greene King pubs nationwide, ranging from beer yoga to beach parties, with the campaign aiming to bring communities together.

The lucky candidate will be required to undertake a road trip across the UK, attending a range of fun-filled events.

Each event must be thoroughly reviewed, and everything from the atmosphere and activities, to the food and drink on offer must be commented on.

The chosen applicant will then be asked to report their findings back to the pub company and help plan their extensive range of events and entertainment programme over the summer.

Who are Greene King looking for?

The ideal candidate for the role is described as someone who loves seeking out the hottest new experience, is not afraid to try new things and enjoys food and drink.

Candidates should also be actively involved on social media, posting regularly on platforms like Instagram, and be outgoing in nature, with a willingness to share their experiences with others.

The job advert describes the perfect candidate as someone who is:

- willing to travel to four different Summer Social events at Green King pubs, which will be selected for them

- eager to chat with locals and pub teams over a pint and some great food

- willing to take part in the actual events and sample the exclusive food and drinks offering

- confident reporting their findings back to us and help plan our extensive range of events

- an all-round pub enthusiast

Kiran Crawford, senior brand controller for Greene King, said, "Events are a great way to bring the community together and there's nothing better than spending time with family and friends at your local pub, especially during the summer.

"That's why we are creating an action-packed summer of events across the country, with help from our first ever official event tester.

"We're looking for one lucky applicant who will get paid to attend exciting events across the UK to help shape our entertainment calendar.

"The Summer Sab-BAR-tical is a dream job for anyone who loves pubs, always seeks out the hottest new experiences and wants to be paid to enjoy great events, food and drinks.

"So, if you fancy attending pub events and sampling an exciting range of food and drink - all while getting paid to do so, then we want to hear from you."

How to apply

To apply for the role, you simply need to fill out an online application form explaining in no more than 200 words why you think you are the perfect candidate for the Summer Sab-BAR-tical.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Sunday 9 June.