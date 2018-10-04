Green light for Leeds University Greek symbol artwork

A metalwork sculpture depicting Greek symbols will be installed on the new engineering building at Leeds University.

The plans, which involve redeveloping a site next to the old mining building off Woodhouse Lane, include an artwork on the building’s gable end.

The plans were discussed this week at the Leeds City Council city plans panel.

Chairing the meeting, Coun James McKenna (Lab) said: “It’s good to bring the artwork back and have people have a view of it.

“We can all give this a big thumbs-up.”

A council report stated: “The sculpture would be formed in anodised aluminium bars and flat-bar with a mixture of clear, brass, bronze and stainless steel finishes.

“The metalwork would be shaped to form Greek symbols as a direct reference to the scientific functions of the new buildings. The sculpture would be attached to the stone panels at first and second floor level of the building by aluminium rods anchored into the panelling.”

The new building will be named in honour of scientist Sir William Henry Bragg, who helped develop x-ray crystallography.

The work allowed researchers to examine atomic structures in detail for the first time. Greek symbols found in Bragg’s Law explain the relationship between x-ray light and its reflection on a crystal surface. In the sculpture, the equation is revealed as spectators move around the artwork.

It is hoped work to install the artwork will begin in early 2020.