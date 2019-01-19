Green light for Leeds school revamp

Plans for two three-storey school blocks in Guiseley have been approved.

Guiseley School was given permission by the south and west plans panel to create the blocks, one of which is planned to house new sports and science classrooms.

The other would be located centrally on the site off Fieldhead Road, and would include provision for general teaching.

The plans also include removing a 1960s block of classrooms currently on the site. But some residents, living on nearby Back Lane, felt the school was too close to their properties. One speaker told the meeting: “The building will have a substantial impact on the privacy of our home. The block will have views into our children’s bedrooms, living room and gardens.”

It was suggested by residents that the view from the school’s windows should be obscured, either by steel screening or frosted windows.

Guiseley School headteacher Paul Clayton told the meeting the plans would “maximise learning time”, stating the “excitement among the staff and the students is tangible”.

He added: “It’s crucial so our young people can benefit from the type of school that they clearly deserve.”

Commenting on the application, board member Coun Julie Heselwood (Lab) said: “The condition of the school is really affecting teaching and learning. We need to get this school rebuilt for the good of the pupils who go there.”

The plans were put to a vote, which were unanimously in favour. But some found the design itself underwhelming.

Chairing the meeting, Coun Caroline Gruen summed up: “I am disappointed at the quality of designs of recent schools in this programme. I do think this programme needs to do more about the design and appearance of these buildings.”