'Greedy' Leeds woman defrauded seriously ill friend

A pensioner stole money from her sick friend after agreeing to help her when she was suffering from cancer.

Kath Flood helped herself to cheques which the victim had written and signed to be used to pay for her upkeep while she was ill.

Leeds Crown Court heard Flood and the victim were close friends and had been “like sisters.”

Flood had been paid by the victim’s daughter to do cleaning for her when she became ill.

The court heard Flood took three of the cheques and paid them into her own bank account during the period of offending, between June 2016 and January 2017. The final offence took place when her friend was in hospital.

The victim died in January 2017 and was never aware of Flood’s deception.

Flood lied to police when first interviewed, claiming she had not stolen the money.

She then claimed she had used the money to spend on the victim before finally admitting the offences.

The court heard she stole a total of £1,309.

Flood, of Somerdale Close, Bramley pleaded guilty to three offences of fraud and three of theft.

Ann Moran, mitigating, said Flood had no previous convictions, was sorry and ashamed of what she had done.

Miss Moran said Flood was unable to explain why she had committed the offences.

She added: "She accepts that these are mean offences and accepts that the court will take a dismal view of them."

Flood was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. She was also made the subject of a curfew for four months, between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Recorder Rachim Singh described Flood’s offending as “brazen”.

He said: “She had put faith and trust in you and you abused that faith and trust. It was pure greed.”