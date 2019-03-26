Great British Food Festival to return to Harewood House in Leeds

The Great British Food Festival is returning to Harewood House for its fifth year.

Visitors will be able to enjoy more than 80 Best of British producers and street food vendors, celebrity chef demos, talks, children’s cookery lessons, great live music, a ‘Cake Off’ competition and ‘Men v Food’ challenges.

The event will take place over the May 25 to 27 Bank Holiday weekend, opening 10am to 5pm each day.

The festival - which will visit 12 venues around the UK this summer - will include an appearance from chef Howard Middleton, who will also help judge the popular ‘Cake Off’ between amateur bakers.

Howard said: “I love doing the demos and the cake off is great fun, it’s brilliant to see what the public can do.”

Festival director Dan Maycock added: “We’re thrilled to be back at Harewood, it’s a stunning venue and a great location for the food festival. This year we have some great new chef demos, a new interactive BBQ stage, a gift and craft marquee and new bands for the public to enjoy.”

Producers will showcase the best in local, seasonal and speciality food and drink, while the street food options will include veggie options and stalls for all tastes.

The main chef demo area will play host to great local and television chefs and all demonstrations are free to enter. There will also be regular artisan foodie talks and foraging walks to get involved with.

Visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for more information about the festival, as well as details on how to enter the Cake Off competition.