Great British Bake Off trailer brings back singing cakes

Channel 4 has brought back a winning formula for its Great British Bake Off trailer - singing cakes.

The teaser for the new series features an assortment of far-from-perfect home-made creations appearing to belt out the words to the Christina Aguilera hit Beautiful.

Sad-looking cupcakes and teacakes, complete with faces, perform the song about self-esteem and inner beauty.

A chocolate hedgehog cake pleads “Don’t look at me” and a burnt bake is thrown in the bin.

The trailer begins with the message “Bake Off’s back” and ends with the judges and presenters crowding round a three-tiered cake topped with fruit.

Last year’s quirky video featured an assortment of pastries singing Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus’s We All Stand Together.

But hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, as well as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, were absent from the 2017 trailer.

Channel 4 paid a reported £75 million for three years of the hit show, which scored 15 million viewers on the BBC.

The final of last year’s Bake Off was watched by one of the biggest audiences in Channel 4’s 35-year history.

The October final, which saw Sophie Faldo crowned the winner after Leith accidentally let slip that she had won, pulled in 10 million viewers.