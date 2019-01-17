Granddaughter’s pride at new tribute to trailblazing Leeds United star Albert Johanneson

The granddaughter of Leeds United trailblazer Albert Johanneson has spoken of her pride at a new Elland Road tribute to his remarkable life and times.

Samantha Jones was among the guests as a blue plaque commemorating Albert – the first black player to appear in an FA Cup final – was unveiled at the ground before United’s game against Derby County last Friday.

Albert Johanneson.

She has since headed back to her home in the United States but yesterday told the Yorkshire Evening Post it had been an “honour” to attend the event.

And she is now hoping the Leeds Civic Trust plaque will help inspire others to follow their dreams, just as Albert did when he left his native South Africa and travelled to England to join the Don Revie revolution at Elland Road in the 1960s.

Samantha, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, said: “Being a part of my grandfather’s blue plaque unveiling ceremony was an absolute honour.

“It was wonderful to have received such a warm welcome from the fans, the club and members of the Leeds Civic Trust, Leeds City Council and Leeds United Supporters’ Trust.

“Knowing that my grandfather’s legacy will forever be remembered at Elland Road is heartwarming.

“We hope that this plaque will serve as a catalyst to today’s youth – no matter their walks of life – to work hard, dream big and strive to overcome any and all obstacles that stand in the way of them making history.”

Samantha’s grandfather signed for United in 1961, having been recommended to the club by a South African teacher who was working in Yorkshire.

He scored 67 goals in 200 appearances for Leeds, helping them win promotion to the old First Division in 1964.

Albert, who struggled with ill health after his retirement, died in 1995 at the age of 55.

Last week’s unveiling ceremony took place in Elland Road’s West Stand reception area, with the plaque being installed outside the ground’s East Stand on Monday.