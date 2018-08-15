Graduate art work exhibited at gallery

The work of four students completing BA courses in Art and Design and Fine Art at the University of Leeds this summer is being exhibited at The Stanley & Audrey Burton Gallery.

Beth Windmill, Hannah Marsh, Katie Clark and Tayisiya Shovgelia are finalists in the sixth Friends of University Art & Music (FUAM) graduate art prize after selection by judges.

In September, they will return to select the overall winner and the ‘Best in Show’ graduating student artist of the year will receive £250 with the others £100.

Their pieces will be on display until November 3.