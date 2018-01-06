Grab your skis for Leeds’s last magical winter foray

This weekend is your last chance to enjoy a winter wonderland in Leeds - Stockeld Park’s Christmas Adventure is closing for the season on Monday.

Yorkshire Evening Post senior photographer James Hardisty has taken some stunning images of the attraction near Wetherby for this week’s Photo Essay.

PIC: James Hardisty

After dark, the whole park has been magically lit by thousands of twinkling lights, certainly brightening up these long January nights.

One of the showpieces is the Illuminated Forest, a magical, mystical wonderland nestled in the extensive and beautiful woodland of the park. It is filled with mysterious characters and exciting themed play, lining the meandering forest path.

There’s also a Nordic ski trail.

For more information, visit http://stockeldpark.co.uk/the-christmas-adventure/