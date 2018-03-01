Got a 4x4? NHS in Leeds appeals to off-road car owners to drive staff to patient visits

A Leeds NHS trust has put out a call to 4x4 owners to help drive stranded staff to essential patient visits.

Leeds Community Healthcare has already recruited volunteers to help deliver its services during the snowy spell.

They have now put a call on out on social media for anyone with a 4x4 vehicle to help drive staff to medical facilities and patients' homes over the next 48 hours.

No medical knowledge is necessary, you will simply be providing transport to staff without access to suitable off-road vehicles.

If you can help, contact general manager for adult services Megan Rowlands on 07956539252.

Earlier today, a carer trekked for two miles across snowy fields to reach a client with a spinal injury in Guiseley after abandoning her car in Yeadon.