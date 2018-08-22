Good strategy for Leeds-based Blueclaw as Larissa joins the team

Leeds digital agency Blueclaw has announced the appointment of Larissa Green as strategy director.

Larissa will guide the agency’s SEO, PPC, content marketing, PR, data and design & development teams.

She has joined Blueclaw after more than 10 years as a global agency and client-side digital performance specialist.

Blueclaw chief executive Fergus Clawson said Larissa would help the company to deliver “further value for clients” and put together “strategies and campaigns that win more global recognition”.

He added: “We were looking for an industry-leading strategy director with experience across all of the digital disciplines that we work in – the timing was perfect for Larissa to join the team.”

