Go back to the 1980s as interactive GPS adventure game comes to Leeds

Time, terrain and trivia will come together in a thrilling smartphone challenge around the streets of Leeds.

GPS Hunt events use a high-tech program to transform mundane city streets into the setting for a thrilling virtual treasure hunt.

Super sleuths will put there skills to the test against other rival teams to uncover the clues and score as many points as possible before the timer runs out.

The challenge has an 1980s theme with teams taking a trip back in time to answer questions based on movies, music, events and pop culture from the decade that brought you neon legwarmers, skinny jeans and big hair.

It is coming to Leeds on Saturday, March 30.

Peter Wilson, of Hunt Fun, told the YEP: “Don your fancy dress, sharpen up your wits and ready your nerves of steel! We have prizes for the highest scoring team and more prizes for the best team photo and team costumes!”

Tickets are priced at £30 for up to six people. For more information visit GPShunts.co.uk or call 01904 410975.