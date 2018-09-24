Go back to the 1920s and celebrate Christmas at Harewood House in Leeds

The big day may be three months away, but Harewood House has already got Christmas sorted.

The venue is now accepting bookings for its 1920s-themed festive experience.

The theme is bespoke to Harewood and extends across six weeks from Saturday, November 24 to Sunday, January 6, 2019.

It features a dream-like decorated House, dressed by Creative Director Simon Costin, two different Father Christmas experiences and eight types of workshops and tours.

The venue will take visitors back to Christmas Eve 1929 where they can experience a special Christmas unique to Harewood’s history through the eyes of King George V’s grandsons George and Gerald, and enter a world of 1920s nostalgia.

Jane Marriott, Director at Harewood House, said: “We are delighted to be revealing Harewood’s Christmas vision.

“The decadent era of the 1920s and its more celebratory note is a natural continuation from Seeds of Hope, our exhibition in the Walled Garden and Bothy, which commemorates the end of the First World War and honours the incredibly important work the gardeners did in supporting the war effort.

“Without giving away too many secrets, visitors will step back in time to imagine Christmas through the eyes of two little boys at the end of the decade; George and Gerald Lascelles.

“George was the current Earl’s father and both boys were the sons of the sixth Earl and Princess Mary.

“We cannot wait to open our doors this Christmas, and welcome everyone into the dream world of the 1920s at Harewood.”

To see full dates and to book, visit the website at bit.ly/2Nz6eZx or alternatively, call 0113 218 1000.