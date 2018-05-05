Go Ape for a new outdoor adventure in Leeds - opens today

High rise fun at Go Ape.
Outdoor fun seekers are set to be going ape over a new adventure course which has opened today near Leeds.

The 33rd Go Ape site in the UK is at Temple Newsam and is a “Park Adventure” set in “Menagerie Wood”.

There are swings, slides and zip wires and the site is suitable for kids, and big kids, of all ages.

Go Ape originally favoured a site near Roundhay Park, but councillors preferred the Temple Newsam proposal after objections were raised over noise and parking. 3,000 people signed a petition opposing the development, claiming that wildlife in nearby Ram Wood would be disturbed.

