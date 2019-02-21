Go ahead for Leeds city centre apartments

Planning permission has been granted for a new residential development in Leeds city centre.

Addington Capital, a property investment and asset management firm, has now been given the go-ahead for 100 apartments of varying sizes - split into three blocks - on Melbourne Street.

Leeds-based firm Den Architecture were employed as architects for the project and the plan is to get on-site and build as soon as possible, according to bosses at the company.

The firm was attracted to undertake another Leeds development due to significant regeneration over the last few years, as popularity and vibrancy in the city centre’s Northern Quarter has soared.

Phil Symonds, partner at Addington told City Buzz: “This scheme will be Addington’s third PRS scheme in Leeds.

“We acquired, refurbished and sold 183 units in joint venture at Waterside and are currently on site at Headingley, where we have developed 124 units to date and are now about to develop another 27.

“Leeds has an estimated population of 780,000 which makes it the third largest city and a major metropolitan district in the UK. It has a vibrant student and young professional market, who we believe will find our scheme attractive.”

The new apartments will be aimed at the private, rented sector market and follow the establishment of ADDLiving, a new management and leasing platform which manages the Leeds sites.

It also manages the 371-strong Velocity Village in Sheffield sites in Addington Capital’s portfolio.