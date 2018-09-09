Global firm makes Leeds its main site

A global informations firm is expanding its Leeds operations in a move that will see it make the city its key site for business.

Equifax already has office space at number 6 Wellington Place, but this latest expansion will see the consumer and business insights expert take an additional 15,373 sq. ft of office space at 1 Wellington Place.

The firm says the development is to reflect its ongoing commitment to recruitment. The expansion is part of the firm’s wider European growth strategy, which will see its Leeds operation positioned as a key site for its IT, data and analytics operations.

As well as accommodating the extra staff Equifax is taking on, the new space will allow for a more fluid and flexible working environment as more and more companies across the city ditch the traditional nine to five structure.

John Garside, HR Director for Europe at Equifax, said: “It was the best choice for us to remain at Wellington Place when it came to expanding our Leeds operation. Being part of one of the city’s leading business hubs, allows us to attract a diverse talent pool and recruit the best that the city and surrounding area has to offer. Aspects such as the free bike hire, communal green space and outdoor gym equipment all help to create a fantastic working environment which supports our #AtYourBest programme and helps our employees to thrive.”

James Dipple, chief executive of MEPC which is creating the Wellington Place scheme said the wellbeing of staff and businesses was part of how they were developing it.