Glitter and glamour at Unicorn and Prosecco festival in Leeds

There was magic, myth and mystery as unicorns came to Leeds this weekend - bringing bottles and bubbles with them.

It is the first time that the UK touring Unicorn and Prosecco festival has been to Leeds.

On Saturday, the Warehouse nightclub was transformed to all things pretty and pink as the prosecco cocktails flowed and performers and DJs with live music kept the festival goers entertained.

Street food was served up alongside lashings of glitter on the side.

Creative Festivals were behind the event, which has also been at Leamington Spa with dates to follow in Sheffield and Cardiff.