Peter Nicholson, aged 69, from Gledhow, Leeds, died in Leeds General Infirmary on Saturday night after being injured in the collision on the A658 Pool Bank New Road on Thursday, December 15.

The incident happened at about 2pm when a blue Ford EcoSport SUV, which Mr Nicholson was a passenger in, was involved in a collision with a stationary unoccupied double decker bus near to the junction with Old Lane.

The bus had been parked up at a bus stop at the time of the collision and the car was heading southbound away from the direction of the Dyneley Arms crossroads.

The crash took place on Pool New Road.

The incident is being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone who saw the bus parked on the A658 and who has relevant dashcam footage of it.