Glass doors of Sainsbury's store in Leeds smashed

Police are appealing for information after reports of someone smashing the glass doors of a Sainsbury's store in Leeds before stealing a quantity of tobacco.

The glass doors to the front of the Sainsbury's store on Vicar Lane have been smashed. PIC: Dave Patrick

Witnesses reported seeing someone kicking the glass front doors to the shop on Vicar Lane just after 7am on Monday morning.

The suspect then entered the shop, goes behind the tills and steals a quantity of tobacco.

He is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, slim, mid to late 30s, short brown hair and stubble, wearing blue top with white Puma symbol on it and grey joggers.

Anyone who has any information or witnessed the incident are asked to call 101 quoting reference number 13180438506.

