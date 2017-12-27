Give unwanted Christmas gifts to Leeds hospice

Christmas is a time for giving - but sometimes family and friends get it wrong leaving you with an unwanted present.

Martin House Children’s Hospice is asking people to donate their unwanted gifts to sell in its chain of charity shops.

Vicki Burnett, head of retail at Martin House, said: “From time to time we all get a gift we don’t really want, so rather than just putting it at the back of a cupboard, by donating it to Martin House you can help to support families from your area. You can drop off your donations at any of our shops, and we can also come to collect more bulky items. Also, if you gift aid your donations we can raise even more money from your support.”

Martin House supports children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with their families, at its hospice and in their own homes.

It has a chain of 11 shops, including ones in Headingley, Garforth, Yeadon and Ilkley, and a furniture warehouse at Thorp Arch. The shops sell used clothes, accessories, books, DVDs, homeware, electrical items and furniture.

The money raised helps the facility to support more than 420 children and young people, and their families plus 150 bereaved families, every year.

The hospice, in Boston Spa, has nine bedrooms in Martin House, and six in Whitby Lodge, which cares for teenagers and young adults.

Its services include respite stays, symptom control, emergency care, community care and end of life care, all of which costs more than £6m a year to run, the majority of which comes from voluntary donations and fundraising.

Visit www.martinhouse.org.uk to find your nearest store or for more information.