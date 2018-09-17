Give Morris dancing a try in Leeds - for free!

have you Ever fancied giving Morris dancing a go? Well, you’re in luck.

Next Saturday (September 22) Leeds Morris Men are hosting a free taster session at Headingley Parish Hall Youth Centre. The session runs from 2-6pm and anyone can attend. A spokesperson from the group said: “No level of experience is necessary; we will aim to teach you at least one dance before the end of the session.

“The aim of the taster session is to give people a chance to find out more about Morris dancing, not just learning the dance but an opportunity to ask questions to find out more about this English tradition.”

For more, email kandal@btinternet.com.