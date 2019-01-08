Give ‘Megan Markle workout’ a go

Have your say

A unique workout hailed by Meghan Markle as “the best thing for your body” is now available in Leeds.

Love Lagree, which has just opened in the city, is the only UK studio outside London offering the distinctive classes.

The training was created by Los Angeles-based fitness expert Sebastien Lagree. It uses the patented M3 Megaformer which delivers strength, endurance, cardiovascular fitness, balance, flexibility and core development in every move.

The Duchess of Sussex credits the training, “as having changed her body”.

