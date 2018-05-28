Gin and Rum Festival coming to the Royal Armouries in Leeds

Cocktail masterclass sessions, live music and more than 120 spirits to sample will be on offer at an event in Leeds.

The Gin and Rum Festival tour heads to the Royal Armouries over two days, with three sessions available to ticketholders.

These take place between 6.30pm to 11pm on Friday, June 1, and between 12.30pm to 5pm as well as 6.30pm to 11pm, on Saturday, June 2.

Sponsored by drinks company Schweppes, the festival offers people the chance to discover more than 60 gins and 60 rums with skilled members of staff on hand to guide guests through the different blends and tastes.

The founder of the festival, Bobby Nanua, said: “After some incredible festivals in Derby and Burton, we’re looking forward to the northern cities and super excited.

“It is a great opportunity to showcase the different level of service we offer. We look forward to the fantastic surroundings of the Royal Armouries, it’s going to be great.”

Exhibitors will be showcasing masterclasses and offering samples to ticketholders.

Live performances of Motown, funk, big band, hip hop, swing, reggae, disco and soul will be on offer throughout the event. Seven themed bars and food outlets will be on offer at the event, and a free satchel bag with a Gin and Rum Festival glass is available to visitors. Tokens must be bought to purchase drinks.

Tickets for the event cost £10 and can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-gin-and-rum-festival-leeds-2018-tickets-44479690953