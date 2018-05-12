Giant gnomes take over at Leeds cinema

Have your say

Gnomes of all shapes and sizes turned out in their dozens for a special cinema screening to celebrate the release of a new film.

Asda partnered with Ilkley Cinema for the ab-gnome-al film showing to mark the release of the new Sherlock Gnomes movie.

It comes as the supermarket giant has now added a range of new gnome characters to its stores.

Their newest gnome personalities include a dinosaur, astronaut and mermaidare gnome.

Moving away from traditional 10-inch-high gnomes, trends in recent years have seen sales for giant-sized versions - from 2ft to 3ft - increasing, according to Asda.

And yesterday the garden friends pulled up a seat at the cinema in Ilkley for the special screening.

Asda first launched the giant versions of gnomes in 2016.