Giant dog takes a stroll in the city

Visitors to Leeds city centre must have thought the world had gone barking mad when they spotted a five foot tall dog enjoying walkies at the Town Hall.
Titch - a giant animatronic dog operated by puppeteers from award-winning play War Horse - was in the city yesterday as part of a campaign by pet medication company Frontline to highlight the importance of treating pet dogs and cats for fleas.
Frontline research found 97 per cent of Leeds pet owners are unaware a single female flea can lay up to 50 eggs a day which can eventually cause an infestation in the home as well.
Titch also visited Pets at Home at Crown Point.