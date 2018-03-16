Giant dog takes a stroll around Leeds Town Hall

Visitors to Leeds must have thought the world had gone barking mad when they spotted a five foot tall dog enjoying walkies at the Town Hall earlier today.

Titch - a giant animatronic dog operated by puppeteers from award-winning play War Horse - was in the city as part of a campaign by pet medication company Frontline to highlight the importance of treating pet dogs and cats for fleas.

Frontline research found 97 per cent of Leeds pet owners are unaware a single female flea can lay up to 50 eggs a day which can eventually cause an infestation in the home as well.

Titch also visited Pets at Home at Crown Point.