Giant dog takes a stroll around Leeds Town Hall

Caitlin Fogarty, admiring the giant 5.5ft tall Cavalier King Charles Spaniel at Leeds Town Hall.
Caitlin Fogarty, admiring the giant 5.5ft tall Cavalier King Charles Spaniel at Leeds Town Hall.
Visitors to Leeds must have thought the world had gone barking mad when they spotted a five foot tall dog enjoying walkies at the Town Hall earlier today.

Titch - a giant animatronic dog operated by puppeteers from award-winning play War Horse - was in the city as part of a campaign by pet medication company Frontline to highlight the importance of treating pet dogs and cats for fleas.

Frontline research found 97 per cent of Leeds pet owners are unaware a single female flea can lay up to 50 eggs a day which can eventually cause an infestation in the home as well.

Titch also visited Pets at Home at Crown Point.

