Getting dressed up for Tour de Yorkshire 2019

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire Best Dressed Competition - which honours communities and individuals that go the extra mile to celebrate the race - is now open for entries.

The competition – which is organised by the Tour de Yorkshire in partnership with the Yorkshire Post - has four categories: Best Dressed Village, Best Dressed Town, Best Dressed Host Location and Spirit of Le Tour. The Best Dressed awards will be given to locations with the most spectacular, eye-catching decorations. The Spirit of Le Tour award will recognise an individual, community or business which has gone above and beyond to fully embrace the race’s essence in a unique way.

Previous races have been celebrated with everything from spotty houses, dyed sheep, miles of handmade bunting, fantastic floral displays and incredible yarn bombing. The race has even inspired themed food, like blue and yellow fish and chips, chocolate trophies, and themed beers.

Peter Dodd, commercial director for Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Every year we’re blown away by the creativity of people who pull out all the stops to decorate their home towns and villages to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire - which is so much more than a bike race, it’s about bringing people together.”

This year’s Tour de Yorkshire passes through 151 villages, towns and cities with images of the county set to be beamed to 190 countries across the world, showcasing Yorkshire at its very best to millions of people. After the race - which runs from May 2-5 - the winner of each category will be presented with an exclusive commemorative plaque to display in their community.

Visit letouryorkshire.com/bestdressed for details.