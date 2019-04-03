Get your super early bird tickets for Leeds Abbey Dash 2019

Super early bird places are now open for this year’s Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash 2019 10K.

Thousands of runners will pound the pavements of Leeds on Sunday, October 27 to raise funds that will make a crucial difference to the lives of older people in Yorkshire.

The Dash, now in its 34th year, welcomes participants of all levels to join in the fun - whether this is a first race or one of many. Those taking part can walk, jog or even sprint – the flat course is popular for achieving Personal Bests. There’s also a 2k junior dash for children aged eight to 14.

Robert Sambridge, Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash event manager, said: “We’re so excited to be opening up our super early bird places for Leeds’ favourite running event. The Dash is a great day and we’re calling on the people of Yorkshire, no matter what your running experience, to sign up today to the much-loved event and really make a difference to the lives of older people.

“We have seen some fantastic fundraisers over the years – runners dressed as superheroes, children running for their grandparents. We’ve had professional runners smash elite records and we’ve also welcomed some local celebrity supporters too, so keep your eyes peeled when you’re dashing through the course, you never know who you might bump into.

“Not only will you have a fun-packed time at the Leeds Abbey Dash, you’ll also be running to help Age UK be there for older people in Yorkshire who have no one else to turn to when they are lonely or need advice.”

The super early bird rate is £20 until April 7, and then £23 for a limited period for early birds. The Junior Dash is £8 to enter throughout. Visit www.ageuk.org.uk/dash to sign up.