Get your skates on as roller disco sets stall in city

Kids and big kids got into a spin yesterday when a roller disco skated into Kirkgate Market.

The four-day fun fair in the market events space was already proving to be a hit yesterday, on its first day.

Leeds Roller Disco at Leeds Kirkgate Market Leeds..28th August 2018 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

It is part of a drive by Leeds City Council to improve the offering at the market for a wider range of people and to also help increase footfall to the stalls and businesses.

And it seemed to be having the desired effect as Glenda Ratchford of Crossgates brought her daughter Sophie, 11, for her first try at roller-skating before going to have a look around the market.

She said: “Once she was on I couldn’t get her off and she has really enjoyed it. We have had a full afternoon and now we are going to have a look at the market.”

Caitlin Chadwick celebrated her ninth birthday and wanted to go to a roller disco with friends and roped her father Dan into getting his skates on, but he wasn’t the only grown up re-living part of his youth.

Lauren Lewis, 34, was desperate to give it a go - under the guise of bringing her niece.

She said: “I loved it. There are not many things you can get away with in terms of going back to your childhood. My sister is 27 and was always in roller boots so that is why I brought them here.”

As long as you can fit in a child’s size nine up to an adult 13 you can have a go at the roller disco which is in the market until Friday.

Special needs groups are also encouraged to visit as they can be accommodated, said the rink owner Heath Stone said: “There is nothing else like it in Leeds so that is why last time we were sold out.”